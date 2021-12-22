Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of iShares Gold Trust worth $49,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.