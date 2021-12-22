Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 35,974 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,210 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $36,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 732,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $178.80 and a one year high of $372.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.79 and its 200 day moving average is $303.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

