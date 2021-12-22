Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 90,159 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,159 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of VICI Properties worth $35,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 760.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 269,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

