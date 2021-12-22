Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $49,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

