Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47,397 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $389,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock worth $397,702,615. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.25 and its 200-day moving average is $345.60. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $929.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

