Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Etsy worth $35,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.72 and its 200 day moving average is $216.38. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.