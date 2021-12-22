Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,713 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Extra Space Storage worth $55,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

NYSE:EXR opened at $215.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $106.56 and a one year high of $218.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

