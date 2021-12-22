Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $49,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.38.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.77. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $369.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

