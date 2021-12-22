Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Southern worth $34,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

