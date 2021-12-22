Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,321 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $49,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $218.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.15 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

