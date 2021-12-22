Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $39.24 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $39,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,878,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

