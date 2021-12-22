Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $48,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock worth $100,311,208. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $85.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

