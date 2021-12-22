Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Booking worth $58,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,365.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,351.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,297.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

