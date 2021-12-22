Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,468 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Gartner worth $35,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT opened at $316.24 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.88 and its 200-day moving average is $295.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.