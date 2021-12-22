Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,832 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $41,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $170.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.61 and its 200 day moving average is $239.76. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

