Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 21,717 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,717 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $40,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

