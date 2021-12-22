Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 25,259 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,259 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $58,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40. The company has a market capitalization of $174.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

