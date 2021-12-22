Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 25,746 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $41,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 118.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.26.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

