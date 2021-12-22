Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 33,940 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,940 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Ventas worth $45,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 433.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after buying an additional 2,493,544 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 42.0% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after buying an additional 916,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

