Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,462 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $34,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $334.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.56. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $349.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.