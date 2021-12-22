Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,245 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of HubSpot worth $35,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,267 shares of company stock worth $49,790,591. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $680.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $782.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.76 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

