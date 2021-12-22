Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,203 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of AON worth $34,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AON by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

Shares of AON stock opened at $293.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

