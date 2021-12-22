Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 54,172 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,172 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Invitation Homes worth $45,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVH stock opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

