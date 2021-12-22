Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,105 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

