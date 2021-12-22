Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,393 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $55,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.49 and its 200 day moving average is $277.37. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

