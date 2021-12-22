Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 79,630 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,630 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Duke Realty worth $44,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 33.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 236.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 111,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

