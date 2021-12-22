Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,471 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $40,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

