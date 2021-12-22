Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $38,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $251.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.55 and a 200 day moving average of $247.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

