Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report $20.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the highest is $21.12 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $75.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $87.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 million, a P/E ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 1.14. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.