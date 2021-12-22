Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.09

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and traded as low as $22.20. Atento shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 15,930 shares trading hands.
ATTO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $338.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atento during the third quarter worth $4,564,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.
About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
