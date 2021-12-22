Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.09

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and traded as low as $22.20. Atento shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 15,930 shares trading hands.

ATTO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $338.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.80 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atento S.A. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atento during the third quarter worth $4,564,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

