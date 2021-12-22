ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 21,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,534,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $11,731,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $817,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $3,814,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $1,620,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

