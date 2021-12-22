Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.64. 15,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 7,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

