Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.28.

TEAM opened at $380.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $405.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.02. Atlassian has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of -88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

