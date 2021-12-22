Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $699.97

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $699.97, but opened at $650.00. Atrion shares last traded at $650.00, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $726.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.08.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

