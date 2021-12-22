Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,290.00

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($17.04) and last traded at GBX 1,290 ($17.04), with a volume of 29513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,260 ($16.65).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,071.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 940.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin bought 140 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.61) per share, with a total value of £1,442 ($1,905.14). Also, insider Steven Smith bought 10,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,075 ($14.20) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($142,026.69). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,363,400.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

