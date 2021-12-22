Audius (AUDIO) One Day Volume Hits $22.12 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00003238 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $801.68 million and $22.12 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00207991 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,066,858,974 coins and its circulating supply is 509,912,301 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

