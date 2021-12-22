Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.30. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 214,897 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

About Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

