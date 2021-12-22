Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 7.5%

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 24,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,725,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

