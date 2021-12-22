Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 263.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 10,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 167.9% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 299.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $290.75 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $726.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

