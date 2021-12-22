Automata Network Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $114.16 million and approximately $30.26 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.10 or 0.08130140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,586.21 or 1.00076627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

