Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Amundi acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 691,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $231.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.38. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

