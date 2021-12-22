AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Critical Analysis

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81% OneConnect Financial Technology -32.79% -27.22% -13.44%

This table compares AutoWeb and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.61 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -11.50 OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 2.01 -$196.14 million ($0.53) -4.68

AutoWeb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology. AutoWeb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AutoWeb and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 1 1 0 2.50 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

AutoWeb presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 449.40%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than AutoWeb.

Risk and Volatility

AutoWeb has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AutoWeb beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

