Auxilium (AUX) One Day Volume Hits $71,039.00

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Auxilium has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $211,509.68 and $71,039.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000166 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 2,145,798,854% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Auxilium Coin Profile

Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global

Auxilium Coin Trading

