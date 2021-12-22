Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) vs. Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Head to Head Analysis

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Geron and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron -26,769.73% -58.33% -42.70% Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.40% -23.96%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Geron and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Geron currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.27%. Given Geron’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Geron is more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Geron and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron $250,000.00 1,699.89 -$75.62 million ($0.33) -4.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 20.50 $7.03 million ($1.13) -6.91

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Geron. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Geron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Geron has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Geron on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was founded 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

