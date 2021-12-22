Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

