Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. Avantor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,828 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Avantor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Avantor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

