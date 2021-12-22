Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading Up 2.6%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.25 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.04 ($0.53). Approximately 3,762,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,761,994% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.02 ($0.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £32.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.26.

About Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

