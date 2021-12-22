Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post $190.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.30 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $122.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

