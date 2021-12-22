Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

AXLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

