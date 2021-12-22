Axe (AXE) Market Cap Reaches $162,690.12

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 68.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $162,690.12 and $44,334.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.07 or 0.00419720 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

